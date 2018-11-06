The fit of deregulation that led to the live export debacle in Australia barely saved taxpayers $30,000, but it was good business for the Coalition and their donors.

You don't hear much about deregulation any more from politicians. What we hear a lot about is more and tougher regulation, or at least the appearance of it, as the government struggles to keep up with the violent electoral shift against neoliberalism. Thus there's constant talk about tighter regulation and more aggressive regulators for the banks, and "big sticks" for energy companies, and royal commissions into aged care.

But it was not always thus. Labor even had a portfolio for deregulation in the Rudd era, as part of Lindsay Tanner's finance portfolio. And Tony Abbott came into office promising $1 billion in savings from deregulation -- a figure about as rigorous as the rest of his promises -- and held Deregulation Days in which hundreds of regulations were repealed, presided over by then-parly sec Josh Frydenberg. That most of the regulations were irrelevant relics controlling the hours for lighthouse keepers' lunches, how often a cadet had to drill for and prohibitions on distilling was less important than the neoliberal ethos of deregulation that nothing should impede the ability of businesses to make money.