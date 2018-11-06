No Liberal leader has ever looked natural while drinking a beer. Meanwhile, Labor has known the visual language of beer in every era and election.

Beer. Long as you don’t sink much, it’s safer than babies. This is the bad bet made by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who continues to appear as comfortable with beer as I’d be with babies at his Pentecostal megachurch. Kiss a Christian baby, Scott, and leave beer to its better preachers: the ALP.

Morrison’s beer of last Friday did not go down. Not even The Australian or news.com could yank the PM from the cave. Did he learn to drink beer from the shadows of men who drink beer? He learned it from a copy of a copy of Robert JL Hawke.