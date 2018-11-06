Sky News said the comments have "no place on any of our platforms", but do other News Corp outlets feel the same way?

News Corp columnist Andrew Bolt -- who has previously been found guilty of breaching the Racial Discrimination Act -- has defended his former Sky News colleague Ross Cameron's racist comments about Chinese people visiting Disneyland.

Cameron was sacked three days after he made the comments on Outsiders, following a boycott campaign from advertising activist group Sleeping Giants Oz. In announcing it, new Sky News boss Paul "Boris" Whittaker apologised for the comments and said: