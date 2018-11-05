Shares for both Nine and Fairfax have continued to drop following July's merger announcement. Will the union collapse before it even begins?

A month before it is to be consummated, the Nine Entertainment takeover of Fairfax Media is already showing the one factor common to media deals in this country -- they destroy value.

Just as with Seven West Media, created with a value of $4.1 billion in 2011, has devolved into a company recently valued at $1.15 billion, the proposed bid for Fairfax from Nine has seen more than $1 billion wiped from the value of the two companies since the deal’s announcement on July 26.