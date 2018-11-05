The Sky after dark positioning in the outrage-economy took a tumble late last week, when newly appointed CEO Paul “Boris” Whittaker sacked Outsiders co-host Ross Cameron over on-air comments depicting Chinese people in racist caricatures.
It was Whittaker’s first major decision since he was appointed CEO last month and may indicate that News Corp is reassessing the financial limits of outrage -- particularly racialised outrage.
