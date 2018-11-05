With continuing jobs growth and a commodity price boom, a Turnbull government would have been well-placed to go to the polls and win an unlikely victory.

If Malcolm Turnbull was still Prime Minister, there's a good chance he'd be heading to the polls right now, despite the Victorian election. He could have called an election for December 8, conscious that at best he only had a small gap in the polls to make up -- or perhaps the government might have finally drawn even in Newspoll by now. But most of all, he would have had a strong wind of economic and fiscal news behind him

The Reserve Bank will confirm both the strength of the economy and monetary policy stability at its meeting tomorrow, which will see interest rates on hold (and most likely until well into 2019 and perhaps 2020). Friday will see the bank’s 4th Statement on Monetary Policy released with higher growth forecasts and better than expected figures for unemployment and inflation.