It appears that neither a government overcharging scandal, nor a seemingly endless list of alleged human rights abuses will hamper government enthusiasm for private security giant Serco.
Australia accounts for 20% of Serco Group’s profit, and last year, the “high-risk” UK outsourcer won a $1.5 billion, 20-year contract to operate the planned Grafton mega-jail. In August, the Queensland government announced that male inmates at the Serco-run Southern Queensland Correctional Centre (SQCC) would be rehomed to make room for female prisoners. With a current population of 267, the SQCC is Serco’s first women’s prison anywhere in the world.
