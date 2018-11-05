Proven neglect at Serco facilities around the world remains a constant, so why are they getting more taxpayer money to build a private prison?

It appears that neither a government overcharging scandal, nor a seemingly endless list of alleged human rights abuses will hamper government enthusiasm for private security giant Serco.

Australia accounts for 20% of Serco Group’s profit, and last year, the “high-risk” UK outsourcer won a $1.5 billion, 20-year contract to operate the planned Grafton mega-jail. In August, the Queensland government announced that male inmates at the Serco-run Southern Queensland Correctional Centre (SQCC) would be rehomed to make room for female prisoners. With a current population of 267, the SQCC is Serco’s first women’s prison anywhere in the world.