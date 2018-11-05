Crikey readers respond to the Liberal bow-out of the Victorian state election, and to the global rise of populism.

As the Victorian state election begins to ramp up, readers have questioned the Liberal Party’s choice to effectively phone-in their campaign (leaving the door open for the Greens to challenge Dan Andrews’ Labor government). Is it a strategy, or simply a lack of will? Elsewhere, readers responded to Damien Kingsbury on the continued rise of populism across the globe, questioning the political backdrop by which such a system could rise. And a concerned reader follows-up on the state of climate coverage in Australia.

On the Greens filling the Liberal vacuum in Victoria

The Curmudgeon writes: Interesting test of ideology versus strategy for the Libs. They’re bound to be raving on about the evils of a possible minority Labor government supported by the Greens, but if they help elect Greens in Brunswick and Richmond, wouldn’t they be partly responsible for that outcome?

On the continued rise of populism

Graeski writes: I think it’s time that we all recognise that there’s a structural problem with so-called modern democracies as exemplified by countries such as Australia. Elections may still represent the will of the majority but increasingly, policy is determined by minorities. I believe it is this failure of fundamentals that is the primary cause of so much disenchantment, not higher-order issues such as globalisation. People are exhausted by the constant battle to achieve even the most basic standards of decency and morality across so much of our politics. Is it any wonder that some are turning in their desperation to other political systems, such as fascism, in order to have their needs and desires recognised?

ruv draba writes: Given that social change and economic insecurity are recurring conditions in a swelling global population with rapidly changing technologies, what do you see as possible ways to inoculate populations against populism? Are there data or models to predict how effective these methods might be?

fairmind writes: Simplistic solutions for simple minds. The folly of man is only trumped by his propensity for violence (well in sufficient numbers to cause serious problems for the rest of us).

A note on ignoring advice on climate

Charlotte writes: Dear Crikey, I am a year six student. I think that we should all listen to what the WWF has to say. I am worried for our environment, and I think that if we ignore the professionals, then it will only get worse. We can do better, Australia!

