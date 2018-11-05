Palmer's new Trump-like campaign appears to capitalise on political disenfranchisement. Will it succeed?

Image credit: AAP/Dan Peled

Lazarus has never been far from Australian politics. Former Prime Minister John Howard was the embodiment of the biblical figure, albeit with a triple bypass. Now, Clive Palmer -- businessman, alleged billionaire and one-time member of federal parliament -- is attempting to grab the atrial fibrillation and bring his political career back from the dead.

But after a disastrous foray into federal politics, in which two of his three senators jumped ship within 18 months of their election and various serious business troubles, experts don’t believe that Palmer will get a second chance.