OFFICIAL DEFINITION
Universal basic income (UBI) is the unconditional distribution or guarantee of income by a state to its every citizen.
RAZER DEFINITION
UBI is a proposal for the above. Should you read or hear that UBI is not a proposal but a policy that has been trialled, don’t believe it. No. Not in Finland. Or Alaska. Or Silicon Valley. And not in England of the late 18th century, either. These trials were not of UBI. Unless we agree that the “U” in UBI does not signify “universal” but “unusually small sample size”.
