This Sunday, we're launching For Your Information, a brand new Crikey newsletter from the idiosyncratic mind of Helen Razer. Each week, Helen will dissect a topic of global, local or sometimes no significance. From universal basic income to anti-ageing creams, Helen explains her way of looking at a subject the rest of the world seems to have made up its mind on. For Your Information will be delivered to all current subscribers.
We’re introducing a new product, FYI
