With the Liberals down and out, the Greens represent the real challenge for Labor at the November 24 state election.

Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam. Image credit: Julian Smith/AAP

With the official campaign period under way as of Tuesday, early indications are that the Victorian state election on November 24 will join a grim litany of disasters suffered by the Liberal Party since its epochal act of self-sabotage in August.

The change in temperature post-Turnbull emerges with some clarity from poll trend measures that show a formerly tight race developing into a Labor blowout, typified by this week's finding from Newspoll that the Labor is out from 51-49 to 54-46.