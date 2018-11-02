A Volkswagen TV ad that boasted its new model was "too powerful for TV" has been taken off air for breaking the road rules. The ad interspersed scenes of the Amarok V6 ute driving, with shots of a "director" planning shots that wouldn't be allowed under Australian advertising standards.
‘Too powerful for TV’ Volkswagen ad breaches advertising code
The depiction of a ute overtaking a road train was beyond the pale according to the Advertising Standards Board.
