Scott Morrison has taken credit for the transfer of sick children off Nauru in accordance with existing policy — the truth is his government has fought relentlessly to stop it from happening.

This week, the slow softening of the government's rhetoric on asylum seekers has continued, with reports that all children would be removed from immigration detention on Nauru by Christmas. Outsourcing the initial announcement to former attorney-general George Brandis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison even went so far as to take credit for the quiet, dignified way in which he'd apparently organised evacuation of children to Australia. In many cases, it has been the courts -- not the government -- that have been helping children out of detention.

"Children have been transferred off Nauru, that's been happening for some time. I haven't been showboating about it," Morrison said on Thursday. "I haven't been drawing attention to it. It's been done in accordance with our policies, our existing policies."