With China renewing its commitment to territorial claims, and reactionaries like Donald Trump at the helm, the long-running South China Sea dispute could turn south very quickly.

China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe has reaffirmed its vow to not give up an inch of its territory in the highly disputed South China Sea, or its claim on the independent island of Taiwan, at the annual Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on Oct 25.

The tough talk came only weeks after a near miss between a US Navy destroyer and a Chinese warship in the disputed waters. The US had been probing China’s reaction by sailing through territory China claims as its own. US allies, including Australia and the United Kingdom have also been running their own tests