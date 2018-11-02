We’ve heard a bit about “administrative oversights” over the past little while and yesterday morning as first order of business in the NT Legislative Assembly, NT Attorney-General Natasha Fyles told the House about the latest local doozy.
Readers will recall that in late August I revealed that the NT government had made a long-running series of stuff-ups in appointments of new and acting judges to the Local Court dating back to 2016. All Local Court appointments since that time — bar one — had been made improperly in that a requirement that they each be the subject of a notice in the Government Gazette had not been complied with.
