The Northern Territory General Assembly has tried to patch up a recent fiasco involving the incorrect appointment of local court judges. The problem is that it's not such an easy mistake to fix.

We’ve heard a bit about “administrative oversights” over the past little while and yesterday morning as first order of business in the NT Legislative Assembly, NT Attorney-General Natasha Fyles told the House about the latest local doozy.

Readers will recall that in late August I revealed that the NT government had made a long-running series of stuff-ups in appointments of new and acting judges to the Local Court dating back to 2016. All Local Court appointments since that time — bar one — had been made improperly in that a requirement that they each be the subject of a notice in the Government Gazette had not been complied with.