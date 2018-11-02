Taib Mahmud, one of Malaysia’s wealthiest individuals, has been accused of kleptocracy and money-laundering for three decades. Critics can’t help but wonder, why have investigations halted?

Taib Mahmud (centre) holding court. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

In May, Malaysia's new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad pledged to root out corruption, nepotism and cronyism in the Malaysian administration.

Yet months later, Malaysian public commentators, academics and politicians plead for investigations to be reopened into corruption allegations, and for legal action to be taken against Taib Mahmud, billionaire governor of the east Malaysian state Sarawak, who reportedly has concerning ties to Australia.