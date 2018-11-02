An awkward and depressing brawl last night was a good analogy for Ten's latest season of The Bachelorette.

Who at Ten and its producers though it was a good idea to stick a brawl in middle of The Bachelorette last night? It did nothing for the ratings -- 698,000 nationally was barely enough, even if it did well in the demos. It was a clownish effort at trying to goose stagnant ratings for a program that a year ago was ratings its socks off with Sophie Monk. A case of send in the clowns. It was contrived nonsense and not a good look in late 2018.

And while Ten still won the demos last night (Seven won total people, Nine won the main channels), it was the solid performance of Gogglebox that really helped. Gogglebox was watched by 1.02 million people nationally which made it the most watched non-news program of the night. The turn-on after the Bachette was embarrassing (for Ten) at 327,000. Put another way, the Gogglebox audience was 46% larger than that of the Bachette. That tells us something about what core viewers think of the latter this year.