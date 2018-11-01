There was absolutely nothing for the interest rate warriors and worriers in yesterday’s September quarter Consumer Price Index, which was subdued at 1.9%, just as Reserve Bank Governor Phil Lowe had forecast previously.
“In the interim, once-off declines in some administered prices in the September quarter are expected to result in headline inflation in 2018 being a little lower than earlier expected, at one and three quarter per cent,” Lowe said in August.
