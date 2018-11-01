Modest rises in housing costs, including rents, utilities and property rates, and a fall in child care out-of-pocket expenses, saw a subdued rise in the CPI this quarter, said the ABS.

There was absolutely nothing for the interest rate warriors and worriers in yesterday’s September quarter Consumer Price Index, which was subdued at 1.9%, just as Reserve Bank Governor Phil Lowe had forecast previously.

“In the interim, once-off declines in some administered prices in the September quarter are expected to result in headline inflation in 2018 being a little lower than earlier expected, at one and three quarter per cent,” Lowe said in August.