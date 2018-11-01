Seven signed a deal with the Food Network to create 7Food, creating yet another free-to-air food and cooking channel.

Chef Adam Liaw, Rachel Argaman from Toga hotels and Nolan Hunter from the Kimberly land council. Image credit: Damian Shaw/AAP

How many food channels is there room for in the Australian market? Seven announced on Friday it would launch its own food channel, 7Food, in December -- following in the footsteps of our cash-poor second national broadcaster, SBS.

Three years ago, SBS partnered with The Food Network cable channel from the US to start SBS Food Network (amid general scepticism from the rest of the industry, despite the popularity of MasterChef on Ten and My Kitchen Rules on Seven). But in September, SBS' agreement with the Food Network's owner, Scripps Interactive, expired, and SBS announced it wouldn't be renewed, and the channel would be renamed SBS Food.