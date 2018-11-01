Exams are torture. Being teenaged is torture. Who wouldn't seek a bit of relief from that?

HSC and VCE and QCE and the rest of the national alphabet spells "torture". It’s the word for the season. The good Year 12 student knows torture as noun; synonym for torment. They knew this by Year 2, which was when they started all this prep. Torture is a student tradition, but one now apparently shared.

Not with everyone, just a special few. Like the young writer, Ellen Van Neerven. Last year, the novelist and poet had a short work selected for inclusion in the HSC. The poem happened to be about sexual pleasure, and female sexual pleasure, which happens to be a thing most teenagers are mostly weird about. Even the good student will be weirded out by a happy vagina, even when modestly covered in metaphor.