HSC and VCE and QCE and the rest of the national alphabet spells "torture". It’s the word for the season. The good Year 12 student knows torture as noun; synonym for torment. They knew this by Year 2, which was when they started all this prep. Torture is a student tradition, but one now apparently shared.
Not with everyone, just a special few. Like the young writer, Ellen Van Neerven. Last year, the novelist and poet had a short work selected for inclusion in the HSC. The poem happened to be about sexual pleasure, and female sexual pleasure, which happens to be a thing most teenagers are mostly weird about. Even the good student will be weirded out by a happy vagina, even when modestly covered in metaphor.
