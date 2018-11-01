The Coalition is slowly removing the teeth, one by one, of Australia's statutory independent watchdogs.

AHRC president Rosalind Croucher. Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP

In recent months, a series of expiring appointments gave the government the chance to rid themselves of some troublesome and noisy public servants and replace them with people, arguably, a notch more compliant. Let's look a look at some of these roles and what the people recently assigned to them have been up to.

Fair Work ombudsman

Faced with a resurgent Australian Council of Trade Unions, organised around their "Change the Rules" campaign, the last thing a conservative government needs is a regulator banging on about needing the rules changed too, like former Fair Work ombudsman Natalie James did. James was far from a radical ombdusman, but, as might be expected, the vast majority of her statements were focused on the FWO's role in enforcing employee entitlements. James lost her bid to be reappointed in June.