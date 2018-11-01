The cricket on Foxtel struggles to draw viewers and the ABC has yet another strong night.

The first one day international match on pay TV (Fox Cricket) was yesterday’s Prime Minister’s Australian XI against South Africa. The Aussie win was watched by an average 44,000 for the two sessions (45,000 and 43,000 respectively). Now, before the doomsayers appear, it was poorly promoted, it was on a Wednesday and most of the Australian side were unknown players, so for cricket fans no real reason to watch. The first full ODI is on Sunday on Fox Cricket and will be a far better test of the new, expensive pay TV cricket contract for Fox Sports and Foxtel.

ABC finished third overall, pushing Ten to fourth (Ten will bounce back tonight with Bachelorette and Gogglebox). The ABC led from 7pm with the news on 998,000 national viewers, 7.30 on 916,000. At 8pm, Hard Quiz did better, gathering 1 million viewers, with Shaun Micalleff’s Mad As Hell at 8.30pm with 989,000. The debuting Tomorrow Tonight averaged a solid 871,000 (needs a few more runs before putting in it a big race).