Two recent prospective policy announcements in Europe demonstrate how far Australia has lagged behind the rest of the world in environmental action, and how childish our political divide on these issues must look to international observers.
UK environmental secretary Michael Gove announced last week that the Conservative Party government planned to implement a ban on plastic straws, stirrers and earbuds by October 2020.
