A plagiarism test case could be in the offing for the Daily Mail Australia but there's no consensus this would be good for journalism.

The semi-regular rumblings of legal action against Daily Mail Australia for "plagiarising" have been stirring again. Two News Corp journalists tweeted about the Daily Mail rewriting their stories earlier this week, prompting Marque Lawyers and the ABC's Media Watch to call out for examples.

These recent complaints aren't the first time the Daily Mail's reliance on other outlets' work has come to a head. Last year, freelancer Ginger Gorman tried invoicing the site for her work, published elsewhere, and then rewritten within hours and published by the Mail. The Mail said in response that its rewrite was "fair use" in reporting the news. And in 2014, shortly after the Daily Mail's local launch, a public spat with News Corp was settled after both companies accused the other of stealing and rewriting their stories.