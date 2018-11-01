The question of how we respond to radicalisation and terrorist attacks from white supremacists is increasingly relevant.

The US has been battered by far right violence in the last week. The shadow of the numbing, deadly antisemitic attack in Pittsburgh dimmed the focus on the inept attempts to bomb high-profile critics of Donald Trump and all but covered the murder of two black people by a white supremacist in Kentucky.

These events brought into chilling relief just where the creep of white supremacist rhetoric into a country's mainstream eventually ends up. As Bernard Keane pointed out this week, in the UK, white terror suspects now outweigh any other group.