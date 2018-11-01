With the vast majority of the judiciary come from elite private schools, do the decisions of Australia's courts really reflect everyday Australians?

The upper echelons of Australia’s judiciary are overwhelmingly dominated by the products of private education and sandstone universities, data shows.

Analysis of the educational background of judges across the nation’s top courts points to a profound lack of educational diversity on the bench, putting these powerful and cloistered institutions out of touch with the demographic realities of modern Australia.