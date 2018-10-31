For most of yesterday, The Guardian's Australian edition lead its website with news of impending doom for the planet, based on a World Wildlife Fund report warning of an environmental emergency threatening civilisation:
It finds that the vast and growing consumption of food and resources by the global population is destroying the web of life, billions of years in the making, upon which human society ultimately depends for clean air, water and everything else.
