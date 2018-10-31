Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: white terrorists, free speech and its discontents, and Plato's pooch.

A vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, Washington DC. Credit: Adam Fagen

WHITE MEN CAN'T TERRORISE

It’s hard to find anything new to say about the most recent wave of terrorism in the United States. Then again, some old things are worth repeating over and over: anti-Semitism has returned to American life with a vigour not seen since the 1930s. And why are we still reluctant to call terrorism by white men “terrorism”? Especially when even outside the US, right-wing terrorism is surging?

Which brings us to…