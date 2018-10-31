Even once the judge reaches a verdict, we will learn precisely nothing of value.

I remembered hearing titters of laughter, murmuring of responses around the rehearsal room … I opened my eyes and Geoffrey was kneeling over me and he had both his hands above my torso and he was gesturing stroking up and down my torso and gesturing groping or cupping above my breasts. He was looking up to the front of the room and kind of raising his eyebrows and smiling and licking his lips. I heard [the director] say 'Geoffrey stop that'.

That was Eryn-Jean Norvill, unfamous young female actor, telling the Federal Court about one of the things she claims Geoffrey Rush, famous old male actor, did to her while they were rehearsing her death scene in King Lear, and what she says the rest of the cast and crew did about it.