Well, if people weren’t paying attention to the rise of the right before, they sure are now. The election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil has marked a new stage in the rock-slide rightwards of recent years. Bolsonaro, elected by a middle and upper class deserting centre-right parties, but also by a tranche of former Workers’ […]

Well, if people weren’t paying attention to the rise of the right before, they sure are now. The election of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil has marked a new stage in the rock-slide rightwards of recent years. Bolsonaro, elected by a middle and upper class deserting centre-right parties, but also by a tranche of former Workers' Party voters, can reasonably be called fascist, where the term is otherwise too easily used.

Bolsonaro calls on a mythical Christian patriotic, real Brazil beneath its myriad actual complexities, and vows to defend it against "Communists", by resort to mass state violence. He proudly makes a direct continuity with the 1964-1988 period of dictatorship in the country, which served as a foundation for the myriad other lethal dictatorships of the region.