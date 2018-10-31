Bride and Prejudice - The Forbidden Weddings on Seven last night had 854,000 nationally, down from 902,000 the night before. Family Food Fight on Nine -- 500,000, down more than 10% from 560,000 the night before. Ambulance Australia on Ten lifted its audience to 899,000 from 648,000 the week before.
Tucked away on ABC last night was a joy -- Australia’s Lost Impressionist, a doco on the almost unknown Australian painter John Russell who knew and influenced many of the world’s best known impressionists, including Van Gough and Matisse. 342,000 nationally was not a big number, but it was more than enough to beat the first repeat of Kath and Kim on Nine with 302,000, and NCIS Los Angeles on Ten with 328,000.
