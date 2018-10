Cricket Australia chairman David Peever lays out some hard truths about how the crisis engulfing Australian cricket is someone else's fault.

To all members of the Cricket Australia Family,

The last six months have been difficult for all of us who love our wonderful game. As chairman of Cricket Australia, I feel your pain, and I would like to apologise sincerely and unreservedly for the distress and dismay you’ve been caused by the mean things people have been saying about me.