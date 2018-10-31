Australian politics can be terrifying but for one day a year, the tables are turned.

Welcome to the spookiest day of the year. We here at Crikey are big fans of Halloween (sorry angry op-ed writers) but we're not always the most organised. If you're in the market for a politics-themed costume, boy have we got some last-minute ideas.

At the very least, take some inspiration from the young girl who made herself look as though she had been senselessly decapitated (she's obviously going trick or treating as the Liberal Party).