The Australian's Robert Gottliebsen would have you believe that we're facing a credit squeeze unlike any we've ever seen. Except that we're not, and we've seen plenty before.

Did you know that we are going through a “credit squeeze"? No one knew up to Monday morning when dear Robert Gottliebsen told us with yet another Henny Penny "the sky is falling" prognostication in The Australian. Known in the media and markets as "Whispering Bob Gottliebsen” for slightly breathless style, he told readers of the Oz that “this credit squeeze is without precedent".

“One of the reasons the Australian stockmarket underperforms the US is that the impact of the current credit squeeze is developing momentum. It’s a credit squeeze without any Australian precedent,” Gottliebsen opined loftily, but very wrongly.