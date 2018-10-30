NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian voted against a foetal personhood bill in 2013. Will she do so again?

Image credit: Dan Peled/AAP

Following years of inertia and one notable strategic failure, NSW is at a crossroads: follow every other state and modernise abortion law, or revive an extremist proposition that will criminalise pregnant women's rights?



NSW’s conservatism has been thrown into the spotlight again, as it becomes the last state where abortion remains unchanged in the criminal code after Queensland’s historic vote last week (though SA has only partly decriminalised abortion). The NSW upper house looks close to passing foetal personhood laws, which have been used overseas to criminalise women seeking reproductive health care.

The push to further politicise pregnant women comes after a tragic incident where a pregnant woman, Katherine Hoang, was killed in a car accident. There have been calls to recognise that a life has been lost in addition to that of the pregnant women.