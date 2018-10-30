Project title
Rorting From the Head: Use of Ministerial Vetoes of ARC grants by Coalition governments on the verge of electoral defeat
The project will analyse, inter alia, the random and often comical nature of government vetoes such as Simon Birmingham's — cherry-picking wacky-sounding projects, while letting umpteen other wacky projects through.
News Corp's anti-royal commission cheer squad should take a look in the mirror, Julie Bishop and Latika Bourke's tattered friendship, and the ABC has some trouble passing.
In the end, it was the Liberals who killed retail super
The Liberal Party has repeatedly attacked industry super funds over the last decade but ultimately they are responsible for their victory.
Journo’s death forces media into embarrassing retreat on Saudi prince
Since details of the Khashoggi's disappearance and death have emerged, media has been frantically backtracking on their effusive praise for the Saudi prince.
Why did Scott Morrison save Craig Kelly from preselection defeat?
Liberal MP Craig Kelly was close to losing his preselection, but it looks like the PM himself has intervened to save the Liberal Party's incredible gaffe machine.
David Leyonhjelm is the hero we need right now
As the Senator says, by allowing ourselves to be cowed into not saying that it’s OK to be white, we are letting the white supremacists win.
