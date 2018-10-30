Screen Australia has announced that it spent a record amount on Australian titles in 2017-18, but that total expenditure on drama production in Australia was down 37% compared to last year.
Speaking to Crikey before a new report was released on Tuesday, Screen Australia chief operating officer Michael Brealey said the total spend was down because fewer foreign productions started in the 2017-18 year, but the spend on local production was likely to increase next year, too.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.