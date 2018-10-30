The Young Rich List is recommended every year to any person briefly comforted by the thought that it doesn’t take brains, ingenuity or a clue to make a pile of money. It just takes money.

The insides of The Australian Financial Review are often filled with truth. They are often filled with delusion, too. But even delusion, like that slowly vanishing one in which suck-up neoliberal techniques become noble deeds done by the rich for the undeserving poor, can be understood as truth. Even AFR spin is kind of true, or as true as any tale told of financialised fiction.

But the truth... We look inside the AFR for the truth about private debt. We look inside the AFR for the open admission that, yes, a business will claim to be diverse more for the sake of business than for diversity’s sake. We look inside the AFR to see if the crisis reported by checkout robots -- they now ask me if I’d like to split my grocery payment over two credit cards -- is also reported there. If I want to know the truth about economic shifts, I look to the paper that can not afford to tell lies about them. Rich bastards need to know if poor bastards are about to default in great number on their mortgages. Rich bastards read about crisis first, even if if they feel it last, or barely.