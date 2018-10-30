Morrison unwilling to help Matthew Guy pincer Victorian Labor, the fallout from the ARC grants fiasco, and is a court date in the Daily Mail's near future?

What a guy. As we hurtle towards the Victorian state election, our Steve Bradbury Prime Minister has finally met someone who needs him (as opposed to the rest of us who jolt awake every day remembering that, weirdly, Scott Morrison is our Prime Minister). State liberal leader Matthew Guy said in Ballarat on Monday "I need him involved and I'll be having him involved" in the campaign. But, perhaps in a sign of just how toxic the Victorian Liberal brand is, Morrison, when asked about his involvement, played the "I'll see you when I see you" card.