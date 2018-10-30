This month, vandals attacked a Hindu temple in the South Western Sydney suburb of Regent’s Park destroying statues and musical instruments, setting fire to parts of the temple, and writing the word "Jesus" on a wall.
The incident appears to be yet more evidence that Australia has not been untouched by the global resurgence in racist violence, which also saw the murder of 11 worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last weekend. But while Robert Bowers, the suspect in the mass shooting, faces federal hate crimes charges, NSW police recently refused to characterise the temple incident as a hate crime, despite community suspicions.
