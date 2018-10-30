Lack of data coupled with an ad hoc legal framework that varies from state to state means hate crimes are rarely pursued in Australia.

The vandalised Barathiye Mandir Temple in Sydney.

This month, vandals attacked a Hindu temple in the South Western Sydney suburb of Regent’s Park destroying statues and musical instruments, setting fire to parts of the temple, and writing the word "Jesus" on a wall.

The incident appears to be yet more evidence that Australia has not been untouched by the global resurgence in racist violence, which also saw the murder of 11 worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh last weekend. But while Robert Bowers, the suspect in the mass shooting, faces federal hate crimes charges, NSW police recently refused to characterise the temple incident as a hate crime, despite community suspicions.