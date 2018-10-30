Australian TV ratings look to go out with a whimper, not a bang.

Australian TV started moving into summer mode last night (after Sunday night's comparatively weak end to The Block) but before we leave for summer a ratings win reminder for the Seven network from its WS Cox Plate horse race broadcast on Saturday. Winx’s record fourth win in a row was watched by 715,000 people, up 13.5% from 630,000 from her third win in 2017.

More people watched this on Saturday than last night’s offering from Ten for its rotten Blind Date which could only manage 469,000 national viewers. Family Food Fight on Nine could only manage 560,000, Wanted on Seven got 653,000 for episode one and 527,000 for episode two.