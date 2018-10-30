Eryn Jean Norville Geoffrey Rush defamation me too #metoo
Actor Eryn Jean Norvill (centre) arrives at Federal Court for Geoffrey Rush's defamation action against Nationwide News.

We are yet to see the social change that Me Too demands; powerful men continue to sexually abuse women, and the institutions from which they derive their power continue to reflexively protect them from the consequences.

What we are seeing is a sharpened focus on a badly broken piece of our socio-legal structure: the law of defamation. Once alleged perpetrators started being called out, it was inevitable that some would sue. And so they are, or at least threatening to.