Defamation law in Australia continues to deny the public from hearing the truth. In this, Australia could take a page from the US Supreme Court.

Actor Eryn Jean Norvill (centre) arrives at Federal Court for Geoffrey Rush's defamation action against Nationwide News.

We are yet to see the social change that Me Too demands; powerful men continue to sexually abuse women, and the institutions from which they derive their power continue to reflexively protect them from the consequences.

What we are seeing is a sharpened focus on a badly broken piece of our socio-legal structure: the law of defamation. Once alleged perpetrators started being called out, it was inevitable that some would sue. And so they are, or at least threatening to.