The government is desperate to hide its prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery. But who will benefit from a cover-up?

This week we will learn how successful the government has been in trying to cover up its prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery, when the matter returns to the ACT Magistrates Court.

Under the pretence of national security, prosecutors want to conduct the trial out of the public eye to avoid embarrassment -- and perhaps worse -- for a number of figures, while K and Collaery's lawyers are arguing the prosecution should be conducted in open court. In a hearing originally set down for today but now to be held Thursday morning, we'll find out whether the two sides have been able to reach agreement.