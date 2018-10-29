Now that’s not a good look, no matter how much Nine boasts about the success of this year’s season of The Block. While what we saw of last night’s series finale and winners’ announcement, what was not given much play at all was the near 20% slump in viewing levels from 2017. Like the 2018 season […]

