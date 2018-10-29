While the world wasn’t watching, Sri Lanka has had a coup, which may or may not be constitutional. On Friday, the president replaced an elected prime minister with one who had been voted out of office on the back of war crimes allegations, human rights abuses and corruption allegations.
Following the withdrawal of a governing coalition partners last week, Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena announced the sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the appointment as his replacement of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.