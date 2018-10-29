Sri Lankan MPs, journalists and NGOs have expressed deep concern for Sri Lanka under a return to rule by a former authoritarian leader.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

While the world wasn’t watching, Sri Lanka has had a coup, which may or may not be constitutional. On Friday, the president replaced an elected prime minister with one who had been voted out of office on the back of war crimes allegations, human rights abuses and corruption allegations.

Following the withdrawal of a governing coalition partners last week, Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena announced the sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the appointment as his replacement of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.