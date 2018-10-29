After the worst anti-Semitic attack on US soil and more news of neo-Nazis in the National Party, the question of how we respond to radicalisation is increasingly relevant.

A vigil for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, Washington DC. Credit: Adam Fagen

The attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, which, in taking the lives of 11 worshipers, represents the worst attack on the Jewish people on US soil. The shooter was explicitly anti-Semitic and white supremacist, telling the SWAT officer who apprehended him,"They're committing genocide to my people. I just want to kill Jews." An investigation into his history showed he had spat virulent anti-Semitism to no one in particular on alt-right social media platform of choice Gab and collected an arsenal of weapons.

His actions follow two years of anti-Semitic rhetoric becoming a louder and more explicit part of the general white supremacy that has leapt into the mainstream discourse since the election of Donald Trump.