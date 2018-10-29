There is a tipping point where suddenly political advantage comes from demonstrating humanity rather than working to extinguish it. But has Australia reached that point yet?

Refugee and journalist Behrouz Boochani. Image credit: Amnesty International

Any time you think the situation for refugees and people seeking safe harbor in Australia can’t possibly get any worse, it always does. This has been the safest bet in bipartisan refugee policy for as long as I can remember. No matter how pointlessly counterproductive or cruel the strategy for destroying the physical and mental health of refugees in our detention camps, there was always an Abbott or a Dutton out there trying to make it worse.

So you’d want to be well careful before declaring a change in the winds, but events of the last few weeks are cause not just for hope but for a surge of effort. This is obviously not because Scott Morrison -- or whoever Labor’s spokesperson is -- has had an attack of conscience. It’s because the enduring campaign for change is really starting to bite electorally.