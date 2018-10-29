The Liberal Party has repeatedly attacked industry super funds over the last decade but ultimately they are responsible for their victory.

Australia's long-running superannuation wars are finished. They've ended in a comprehensive victory for industry superannuation funds, run by employer groups and trade unions, over retail funds, run by the big banks and AMP. And it was the Liberal Party that delivered the most ferocious blow to the sector it had sworn to protect. Not just once, but twice.

It should go down as one of the most spectacular own-goals in Australian political history. But at the moment, it's just one of a litany of failures in the ongoing meltdown of the Liberals.