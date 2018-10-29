Meghan and Harry are on their way home but it wasn't just the tabloids getting in on the royal festivities.

Image Credit: AAP/Dan Himbrechts

Prince Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia has ended, and while it reportedly was worth millions for the tourism industry, the couple has also provided apparently endless content for the local media. The frenzy truly kicked off with the couple's announcement of a royal bun in the oven, and it barely cooled off over the next two weeks.

The Australian, the country's only national broadsheet, wrapped up the visit on Monday with a front-page piece by political lobbyist and commentator Graham Richardson claiming that Harry and William have "squashed" the republican movement in Australia.